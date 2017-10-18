Two world class museums on target for December grand opening celebrations

Anticipation is building for the grand opening of Mississippi's History and Civil Rights Museums.

The December 9th openings coincide with Mississippi's Bicentennial celebration. Governor Phil Bryant and MDAH director Katie Blount announced the schedule for the opening celebrations.

The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Live music includes Doug Williams of the Williams Brothers, Heart Society Nissan Choir, Madison Central High School Brass Quintet, the Bicentennial Choir, Steve Azar and the Kingsmen. Food trucks will be on site all day.



The museums are considered treasure chests of historical significance.

Workers are busy completing the final stages of exhibit fabrication and artifact installation in the galleries of both the Civil Rights museum and the Museum of Mississippi History.

Malcolm White, Director of the Mississippi Arts Commission was on hand for Wednesday's opening Day announcement, "This is all about story telling. This is about the whole Mississippi story. It's very important that we tell the story of our history in completion at the new history museum and to face and tell the story of the civil rights struggle in Mississippi."



The December 9th ribbon cutting will be held in front of the two museums. The Mississippi Legislature gave $90 million to build the two museums. Donors kicked in $18 million more for exhibits and endowments.

The public can reserve free "timed" tickets for the weekend.

Admission must be completed online.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.