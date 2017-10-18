Over a thousand Puerto Rican prisoners being housed in Yazoo City prison

About 1,200 federal prisoners from Puerto Rico are being housed at the federal correctional facility in Yazoo City.

According to U.S. Court Clerk Arthur Johnston, over the last couple of weeks since Hurricane Maria, prisoners have been moved to Yazoo City because the prison in Puerto Rico shut down altogether and is not operating at this time.

Inmates from the Puerto Rican facility have been dispersed to various prisons throughout the United States. Johnson believes the Yazoo City prison is the only facility in the state of Mississippi housing Puerto Rican inmates.

He says Mississippi was ordered by the Bureau of Prisons to house the prisoners at the facility, but says, however, "we were happy to return the favor to other jurisdictions that helped when we had Hurricane Katrina."

It's not yet clear how long we will be keeping the prisoners.

