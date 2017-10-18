Naked man facing charges for invading home of Hinds Co. deputy

A Hinds County deputy became the victim of a home invasion Thursday after a naked man barged in his home.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason says the home invasion happened at the home of a deputy located on Willow Run Drive in South Jackson.

Just after 2 pm Wednesday, the deputy was in the shower when he heard his front door crashing in. That's when he saw a naked man standing at his bathroom door.

Investigators say the man then fled the deputy's home after being ordered to the ground. He was able to apprehend the suspect nearby, shortly after.

The suspect, 29-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Jackson, was transported by AMR to a local hospital to be checked out.

"According to Deputy's on scene, the intruder appeared to be high on drugs," said Major Pete Luke. "The deputy was not injured during the incident."

Brown is facing home invasion charges.

