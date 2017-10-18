Lawyers: Courts correctly rejected Confederate flag lawsuit

Attorneys for the Mississippi governor say an African-American lawyer who sued the state failed to show he suffered harm because of the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag.

Because of that, they are telling the U.S. Supreme Court that lower courts were correct to reject the lawsuit that sought to have the flag declared an unconstitutional relic of slavery.

Mississippi has the last state flag featuring the Confederate symbol that critics see as racist.

A federal district judge and an appeals court ruled against Carlos Moore in his 2016 lawsuit. His attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the case. The court accepts a fraction of cases on appeal.

Assistant state attorneys general filed papers with high court Wednesday on behalf of Republican Gov. Phil Bryant.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.