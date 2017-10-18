Some Clinton residents say Halloween display goes too far

A Halloween display is sending chills down the spines of some Clinton residents who are saying they think it goes TOO far.

The mannequin head and stabbed body is on Pebble Brook Drive and is getting a lot of attention on social media. The homeowner is stunned that her annual holiday tradition is becoming the talk of the town.

"Her name is Josephine," said Clinton resident Dilinda Brown. "I'm not gonna take her up at all."

The back story to Brown's decoration is that of "Mean Josephine" who met her fate on Halloween. Her bitter angry life was taken by a knife. Brown's front door is covered with caution tape, and there's another Halloween victim named "Johnny". His torso is missing and only his legs can be seen by a bush near the doorway.

But some on social media are most upset about bloody and bludgeoned Josephine.

Amanda is a Clinton mother of four and says the death display is too frightening for children.

"It's very disturbing," said Amanda. "It looks very realistic, and I think there's other ways that people that celebrate Halloween could do that without offending others. And my question is where do we draw the line?"

Brown, a 25 year resident of the area, set up Josephine to step up her Halloween display this year. She can't believe the reaction to her spooky celebration.

"It's Halloween.It's all fun, and I know it might be offensive to somebody but mostly I've gotten positive reactions from it," added Brown. "Because I mean for y'all to be here you know I just still can't believe it".

A Clinton worker stopped by while we talked with Brown. He advised her to replace the knife with a plastic one to be on the safe side.

Brown says she doesn't plan to remove "Josephine".

Clinton Spokesman Mark Jones said there have been no calls to the police department about the Halloween decorations.

