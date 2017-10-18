Bryant skeptical about takeover of capital city schools

Mississippi's governor is again voicing skepticism about allowing the state to take over the capital city's public school district.

Gov. Phil Bryant said Wednesday that he's seeking a "third way" between no action and declaring an emergency. That latter move means the Mississippi Department of Education would depose current leaders and appoint an interim superintendent.

The state Board of Education last month asked Bryant to sign an emergency declaration, citing state rule violations.

Bryant earlier said he wanted to see whether the 27,000-student district would improve its F rating when grades are released Thursday.

Education officials say Jackson's outcome will be among the state's worst.

Bryant says he's consulted with the Kellogg Foundation, saying the foundation is supporting struggling schools in its hometown of Battle Creek, Michigan.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.