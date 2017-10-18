Mississippi monitoring advancements that could help with wild hog management

Wild hogs wreak havoc on Mississippi lands every year and the state is constantly monitoring ways to keep the population under control. The problem has grown to all 82 counties.

"Kill all of them you can before they devastate everything you have," said hunter Cameron Stigler.



Cameron Stigler has hunted hogs for friends who own property and found themselves struggling to maintain their crops.



"It's about 800 acres," Stigler explained. "He planted soybeans, sorghum, and corn and this, that and the other. The very first they planted it, the insurance adjuster came out and they had a little over $18,000 worth of damage on the first plant of the sorghum and soybeans."



Farmer Jim Warner has experienced those same problems and says they keep getting worse every year.

"We've had to replant some corn and soybean," Warner described. "They come in right after we plant the soybean and they'll go right down the row ripping up the seed, eating them."



Because of the fact that it costs farmers millions of dollars in damage, the state is constantly looking at ways to better manage the wild hog population. Regulations exist for hunting and trapping these animals. But poison is not legal. However, there are studies of a couple of different types of poisons.



"Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is not actually actively doing any research on our own," described Anthony Ballard, MDWFP Nuisance Species Program Biologist. "We're simply keeping our ears to what research is going on, the developments in that research, and how these toxins may be possibly applied in the future."



Anthony Ballard says they're cautiously optimistic but even if the poison is later legalized, he doesn't consider it a silver bullet for ridding the state of wild hogs. To read more about the studies MDWFP is monitoring, click here.

