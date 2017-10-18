Mendenhall wins The End Zone Play of the Week

It's time to announce The End Zone Play of the Week. Mendenhall pulled away on the combined ballot on MSNewsNow.com & Twitter. They won by a total of 210 votes.

Jordan Willis breaks free to give Mendenhall the lead. His 60 yard touchdown was a part of a 306 yard, 4 touchdown effort. The Tigers beat West Lauderdale 41-28 for their 7th straight win.

The End Zone Play of the Week - October 13th (Final Standings)

1. Mendenhall (Jordan Willis 60 yd TD)

2. Terry (Tyrek Pegues TD pass to Joshua Perkins)

3. Pisgah (Don Ragsdale 60 yd TD)

4. Northwest Rankin (Dee Baker go ahead TD)

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.