Cochran returns to Senate floor; says he's not retiring

Senator Thad Cochran was back on the Senate floor Wednesday and insisted that he is not retiring from Congress.

According to Politico, 79-year-old Cochran "appeared frail and disoriented at times" when they interviewed him Wednesday. He insisted to the reporter that he has no plans to retire from Congress, but was unable to answer whether he would remain as chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

Cochran returned to Washington following several weeks of recovery here in Mississippi. His recent absence on the Hill had caught the attention of national news.

As Austin Barbour explained, this is a week that Republicans are keenly aware of their numbers.

"There's a budget resolution vote this Thursday," noted Barbour, Republican national strategist. "Republicans need to win that budget resolution vote in order to give themselves an easier option to pass tax reform later on this fall."

Cochran's health issues first came to light in late September when his office noted he was being treated for a urological issue and was recuperating in Mississippi.

The next day, President Trump tweeted that the reason the health care bill couldn't secure enough votes was partly because a Senator was hospitalized.

He later said he planned to return on October 16th. When a UTI delayed that Monday, Henry Barbour notes that all eyes squarely focused on the Senator.

Cochran's office says he is still being treated for urological issues and remains under medical supervision, which could affect his work schedule.

