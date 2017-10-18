Don Ragsdale leads the state in rushing yards, but it's his character that's most impressive

Pisgah running back Don Ragsdale is leading the state in rushing yards. Ten D-1 offers are already on the table, plus offers every JUCO in Mississippi.

What really stands out about this athlete is his love for the great outdoors and his admirable character.

"He just treats everyone with so much respect and he's so different from your typical super star in so many ways," says Michael Granberry, Pisgah's head coach. "I guess that's what makes him special and we're glad he's ours."

