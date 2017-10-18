Don Ragsdale leads the state in rushing yards, but it's his character that's most impressive

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Pisgah running back Don Ragsdale is leading the state in rushing yards. Ten D-1 offers are already on the table, plus offers every JUCO in Mississippi.
What really stands out about this athlete is his love for the great outdoors and his admirable character.
"He just treats everyone with so much respect and he's so different from your typical super star in so many ways," says Michael Granberry, Pisgah's head coach. "I guess that's what makes him special and we're glad he's ours."
Click on the video above for the full story.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.