MSU VS. Kentucky 2016 flash back, Bulldogs enter as favored team this year

Last year, Mississippi State had an 8 point lead at the half, but Kentucky went on to beat MSU in the final seconds thanks to a 51 yard field goal. It's expected to be a different outcome this Saturday because MSU is favored by 10 points. For Kentucky, this will be the biggest challenge from an opponent's rushing attack because the Bulldogs have the third-best rushing yards per game in the SEC.

Click on the video above for the full story and to hear what Dan Mullen has to say about Kentucky's defense.

