State Supreme Court denies Hinds DA appeal

The State Supreme Court has denied Hinds District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith's second appeal to have charges filed against him in Rankin County dismissed.

Smith was indicted in May, accused of stalking and domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend in 2015.

The Hinds County prosecutor is set to go to trial this month, but a Rankin County judge delayed it while the high court considered Smith's appeal.

No word on a new trial date, yet.

RELATED: Hinds Co. DA arrested again; charged with domestic violence, stalking and robbery

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.