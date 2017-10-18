USM players hype the "Rivalry In Dixie"

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The "Rivalry In Dixie" resumes this week as Southern Miss travels to face Louisiana Tech. The two have been playing each other since 1935, but it has grown to be a much more heated matchup since the Bulldogs joined Conference USA in 2013. USM looking for its 3rd straight win over La Tech. The Bulldogs average 28 points per game which ranks 67th in C-USA, just behind USM's 28.8 scoring average. Kick off in Ruston is set for 6:00.
Click on the video above to hear from Draper Riley and Ito Smith on the rivalry.
