Alcorn leaning on 2-QB system to beat Grambling on the road

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
LORMAN, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Alcorn State is on 4 game winning streak. This week the #1 team in the East will face the #1 team in the West. The Alcorn / Grambling rivalry has historically impressed... We've seen games decided by a blocked extra point in overtime, and a 17 point comeback to name a few. Alcorn's success at quarterback this season utilizing both Lenorris Footman and Noah Johnson will bring a threat to Louisiana. 

