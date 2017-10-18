Alcorn leaning on 2-QB system to beat Grambling on the road

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Alcorn State is on 4 game winning streak. This week the #1 team in the East will face the #1 team in the West. The Alcorn / Grambling rivalry has historically impressed... We've seen games decided by a blocked extra point in overtime, and a 17 point comeback to name a few. Alcorn's success at quarterback this season utilizing both Lenorris Footman and Noah Johnson will bring a threat to Louisiana.
