Four suspects in custody after drug bust on Lanier Avenue

Four suspects are in custody after drugs were seized at a home on Lanier Avenue in Jackson Wednesday night.



Investigators on scene found marijuana, cocaine, Adderall, heroin and ecstasy, according to Major Pete Luke. Several firearms were also recovered.



One officer was assaulted during the bust. Major Luke says a suspect jumped through a window attempting to escape.

He has been transported to a local hospital to be checked out.

We will update as information comes in.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.



