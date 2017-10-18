3 On The Road: St. John's Day School

Laurel is a beautiful city in the Pine Belt of Mississippi and lumber was it’s founding industry. There are still left over souvenirs from those early days that have taken on new lives in our day. One of those is St John’s Day School.

Truitt Taylor is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of St. John’s day School. He tells us, “This house was built in 1901 by George and Catherin Gardner. They lived in the house, as did their children and grandchildren. It was donated and turned into a school in 1950 by Jane Rogers Henson who was the granddaughter of the Gardeners. The house is approximately 7000 square feet. And as you can see today, for the last 67 years it has operated as a kindergarten and elementary school.”

Truitt says the Gardener house was just one of a number of homes built by officials of the various lumber companies that located in Laurel in the early 20th century. They harvested and milled the old growth long leaf pine timber and shipped it all over America. Building homes like this all over Laurel for them selves in the process.

This one has taken on a new life, of growing the lives of Laurel children for six decades. And one of the most interesting projects they have undertaken over the last six years or so is their school garden. They call it their edible schoolyard. The veggies raised here are sold at the periodic farmers market gathering in downtown Laurel. And Chef Linda Posey says they also have a salad class where the students plant and tend the ingredients, then harvest, clean and prepare the salad and, then the fun part, they eat it. Linda says, “And I can promise you there is not one lettuce leaf left in that bowl.”

Headmaster Caroline Stone says in addition to learning about nutrition, the students also get a life lesson from gardening. “One of the big things that it teaches them is delayed gratification. They have to plant and process and watch something happen. It’s not instant, as so many of our kids are used to having things.”

The lumber industry is just a shadow of what it once was in Laurel. But Laurel itself has planted other seed and is seeing those seed growing and blossoming into an entirely new kind of town after a lot of waiting and watering of their own.

One by-product of Laurel’s real estate revival is Ben and Erin Napier’s HGTV television show, “Home Town.” They fix up those old turn-of-the-century houses for a new generation moving to Laurel.

