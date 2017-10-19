Coming up on WLBT: Which Mississippi schools made the grade?

Today accountability ratings for all schools will be released and this could influence Gov Bryant's decision on the JPS state takeover.
The controversy over the state flag continues. We'll have details on Gov. Bryant's response the lawsuit filed.
Hind Co Sheriff's department is on the lookout for a man.We'll have his picture and details on his crime.
Cooler temps prevail, you might need to turn on the heat in your car this morning. But is a warm up on the way. Heather's forecast will be on the minute you join us.
See you in 10.
~Joy
