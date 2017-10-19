Police investigating stabbing at Jackson hotel

Jackson police are investigating a stabbing that happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers responded to the American Best Inn on Hwy 80 where they found a man with a stab wound to the abdomen.



Some type of fight happened between two men in one of the hotel rooms. A third person was also present when the incident occurred and is being detained for questioning.

The 28-year-old victim was transported and is listed in stable condition.

Police are still attempting to identify the suspect who fled.



This investigation is ongoing. We will update as soon as we know more.

