JPD and FBI arrest 13 in cross country prostitution sting

Members of the Jackson Police Department (JPD) Vice and Narcotics unit, partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), to make arrests in sex trafficking and prostitution crimes in Jackson and across the country.

The operation took place between October 12 and October 15. It was a part of the FBI’s nationwide effort called Operation Cross Country, which targets underage victims of sex trafficking and prostitution across the US.

During this sting, law enforcement officials focused on various locations known for such criminal activity.

Their efforts effectively resulted in the arrests of multiple individuals, both men and women.

The individuals and their charges are as follows:

Deandre Korcedric Allen (21 years old)- charged with prostitution

Marcus Chapman (30 years old) - charged with prostitution and convicted felon with firearm

Minnie Sur Channell (75 years old) - charged with prostitution

Tameka Lindsey (29 years old) - charged with prostitution

Micki Ledbetter (77 years old) - charged with prostitution, possession of meth and heroin

Chasity Noelle Johnson (22 years old) - charged with prostitution

Kimeshia Barlow (21 years old) - charged with prostitution

Marinda London (25 years old) - charged with prostitution

Andra Hoye (31 years old) - charged with prostitution

Linda Hamilton (48 years old) - charged with obstruction of traffic

Li-yu Yang (27 years old) - charged with prostitution

Stacey Hendree (27 years old) - charged with prostitution

Dystiny Lou Milligan (18 years old) - charged with prostitution

This was the FBI’s 11th round of Operation Cross Country. They partnered with several state and law enforcement agencies across the country to make this a success.

