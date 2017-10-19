School district grades released for 2016-2017 school year

The Mississippi Department of Education released the letter grades for schools and districts. This is based off of Mississippi's A-F accountability system, which is based, in part, on how well students perform and progress from year to year.

15 schools got an "A", 42 schools got "B's", 43 got "C"'s, 36 schools got "D"'s and 9 school districts received "F"' grades. Only one year ago, 19 districts received an F grade.

In sum, four districts received a failing grade in the WLBT/WDBD viewing area. To be specific, Jackson Public Schools, Holmes County Schools, Humphreys County Schools, and Midtown Public Charter School in Jackson were given an "F" grade. Rankin County schools dropped from "A" to "B" status in the last year. But Pearl Public Schools, Canton Public Schools, and Jefferson County Schools all made significant improvements.

Dr. Carey Wright, the state superintendent of education stated, “These results reflect the progress and achievements students have made on state assessments, the ACT, advanced courses and the state’s rising graduation rate. Teachers, principals and district leaders have been diligent in their work to help students meet higher academic standards and achieve better outcomes.”

The Mississippi Academic Assessment Program tests for English language arts and math.

The tests are given annually to students in grades 3-8 and high school.

To see the complete 2016-17 accountability results for schools and districts, CLICK HERE.

