Dr. Jerryl Briggs named President of Mississippi Valley State University

Mississippi Valley State University has a new president. The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning named Dr. Jerryl Briggs President of MVSU Thursday in Jackson.

Dr. Briggs served as Acting President of the University since June 15. He was previously Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Trustee Shane Hooper, Chair of the MVSU Board Search Committee said, "Mississippi Valley State University is on an upward trajectory. Dr. Briggs has played in integral role in creating this momentum on campus and we have full confidence that, under his leadership, this will continue."

According to IHL, the university is in good financial shape. In the past four years, MVSU's cash position has improved by 47 percent. From the fall of 2013 to fall 2016 MVSU has seen an increase in enrollment each year for a total change of 11.4%.

Dr. Briggs said, "it is indeed an honor and blessing to be named the 8th President of Mississippi Valley State University. I would like to thank search committee chair, trustee Shane Hooper and the entire IHL Board for having the confidence in me to lead Valley. I would also like to thank our Valley family for their support and encouragement, and we will surely continue to keep Valley In Motion."

