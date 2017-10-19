Adams County supervisor kneels during national anthem

A county supervisor has joined the national debate over people kneeling during flag presentations.

Adams County District Four Supervisor Ricky Gray says he wasn't disrespecting the flag when he dropped to his knees during the Pledge of Allegiance. Instead, Gray says he was praying for advancement of race relations across the county.

"The community is divided. My opinion is people are scared to discuss race in Natchez and Mississippi, so until were able to come together to deal with our issues and have some dialogue on it that's the only way we'll be able to move forward."

Gray says race has been the center of focus around recent debates over a swimming pool and school referendum. Some residents have agreed.

Mary Jane Richards, a lifelong Natchez resident said, "Everyone needs to pray and the racist things need to go away. Nobody cares about that. It's old news and everybody just needs to get along and stop all this."

Gray says anytime he brought up race in past board meetings, he felt it fell on deaf ears.

He says his prayer was not planned and that the spirit just took over him.When asked if he'll take to his knees in the future, he's not sure. That could depend on racial progress in a place where the largest trade is tourism linked to the past.

