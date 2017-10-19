McComb firefighter rescues puppy from hole

A first responder can get a call at any time of night. They are prepared for any type of emergency.

Michelle Lombas is an animal activist and professional responder. When a dog needs rescuing she makes the call to a McComb firefighter whose equipped and ready to answer that call.

Spike the puppy languished in a collapsed hole for about three days before being rescued by McComb firefighter Jared Brister.

The 10 week old pup had fallen into a collapsed hole along Lebanon-Pine Grove Road near Utica. It was 18 inches wide and 16 feet deep.

Brister's first attempt was the night of Tuesday October 3rd.

"The father came down that night, and we were trying everything to get the puppy to come out of that cavern back into the hole," said Brister. "We had a little camera that we were able to let down so we could see that it opened up into a big hole, a cavern".

Brister had to work a shift the next day but returned that Wednesday morning to finish his mission.

"He was hungry. His stomach was talking to him," said the firefighter. "So when we put food down, he hurried up and came by the hole, and I had him right out in no time".

The 38-year-old fire department engineer has made at least a dozen animal rescues from wells and holes across the state and Louisiana. In 2015, four year old Gabe Albritton fell into a 40 foot well in his yard trying to get his dog. Brister was there.

"When they were able to get the kid out, within a minute or so after that I was able to snare the puppy out," said Brister.

He travels with a kit filled with snares made of odds and ends, fishing line, string and tape, anything he can use to reach a stranded animal.

"I just feel accomplished you know when I'm able to go and get a puppy out that otherwise you know would just get left there," he said.

Brister has been a firefighter for nearly 15 years and said animal rescues challenge his abilities and he feels a sense of accomplishment when reuniting a dog with its family.

