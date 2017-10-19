FEEL-GOOD STORY: Madison Central special needs student is selected for special homecoming honor

Meet 10th grader Graham Quarles. He always has a smile on his face and is school favorite at Madison Central.

His classmates have voted him onto this year’s homecoming court and his family and friends are thrilled. That might not be all that special to you, but it is to them.

Graham has Williams Syndrome -- a rare genetic disorder. This condition can cause learning problems, unique personality characteristics and distinctive facial features. Graham's friends and family say he never lets his disability stop him from anything.

“Graham is awesome and has a lot of school spirit,” said Principal Austin Brown.

“He is the most outgoing person I know. He is always smiling and always happy,” said another student.

That's why this all around popular guy has been selected by his classmates to be on the homecoming court, a huge honor for a guy with a huge heart.

“It is crazy really, the amount of support I get from every single person is just amazing,” said Graham.

Grahams' parents say they are surprised and proud of their son. They also they applaud the school for choosing the special needs student

“People love you for who you are and that is how it should be. That is what we see here with Graham,” said his father Jeremey Quarels.

Madison Central High School’s homecoming game is Friday night at 7 pm. The court will be presented during the halftime celebration.

