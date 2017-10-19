Take flight and experience living history in a World War II B-17 this weekend

The B-17 is an iconic symbol of World War II. And now you have the chance to see it up close and personal this weekend.

The B-17 Aluminum Overcast was considered futuristic when it was made during WWII. In fact, it was one of the first electric airplanes. Lucky for historys sake, a handful are still flight worthy today.

The smoke, the vibration of the seats as it propellers spin and engine cranks, it suddenly makes you think what it must have been like for young men who found themselves headed into war zones on planes like this.

"The B-17's sole purpose was to be a bomber," explained B-17 pilot Lorraine Morris. "They had a crew of 10. They had 13 50 caliber guns and they were only for defensive purposes. The whole purpose of this airplane was to drop between eight and 10,000 pounds of bombs."

Veterans often come out to the events to experience the plane again.

"For veterans it's amazing because the closer they get to the plane, the taller they walk.," said Morris. "The faster they walk. They get to it and it's like they're back in 19 years old again. They hop in. They start talking about things. Family members with them will lean over to us and say, we've never heard this before. It's like the airplane allows the flood gates to open. It'll ask them to remember things and share it with her family."

The plane in Raymond is now owned by the Experimental Aviation Association and was made in May of 1945 so it never saw any war action. But it's serving a new purpose in its old age, a sort of hands on living history.

"World War II is being reduced to one or two pages in the history books," noted Morris. "They're marginalizing it. They're not appreciating the veterans, the people that served that gave their lives in them. We like to be able to bring it around and show people what it was like. Give them a taste."

You will have the chance to check out the aluminum overcast this weekend at the John bell Williams airport in Raymond . They'll have ground tours available of this and other war birds for free. An inside look has a small fee but if you're willing to shell out more money, you too, can experience a flight.

