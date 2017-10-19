Ed Orgeron thankful for his mistakes made in Oxford

Back in 2005, Ed Orgeron was named head coach of Ole Miss. Aside from recruiting the best of the best, Coach "O" didn't have much success leading the Rebels. He only won ten games in three seasons and out of those, just 3 SEC wins. After leaving Oxford, "O" made his way to the NFL as Defensive Line Coach for the Saints for one season, then a short stop at Tennessee as Assistant Head Coach, followed by three years at USC under various assistant coaching titles. Now, he's living out his dream as head coach of the LSU Tigers. Reflecting on his time as a Rebel, "O" says he's thankful for the mistakes made in Oxford. Click on the video above to hear from Orgeron. Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.