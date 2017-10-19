Dak Prescott stresses the benefit of having Ezekiel Elliott back - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Dak Prescott stresses the benefit of having Ezekiel Elliott back

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Dallas (Mississippi News Now) -

On Tuesday, Ezekiel Elliott was granted his temporary restraining order allowing him to play in the backfield with Dak Prescott for at least the next two games.

