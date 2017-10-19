Saturday marks 50th anniversary of 1st JSU game at Veterans Memorial Stadium

It's time for Throwback Thursday. I preview a matchup by looking to the past. Saturday isn't just another edition of the Jackson State/Southern rivalry. It marks 50 years to the day of the Tigers first home game at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The 1960's were a tumultous time in Mississippi. Ross Barnett used Veterans Memorial Stadium as a venue for his divisive platform. Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Southern Miss were the only schools playing football there.

That all changed on October 21st, 1967 with a group of Tiger trailblazers. I asked JSU & Mississippi Sports Hall of Famer Walter Reed to describe the day.

"It was a great day for Jackson State University football. It was the first time we had ever played at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, after Dr. Peoples had been lobbying for years for us to get into the stadium. The first game that was played in the Stadium was Grambling State University. When Grambling came into town, they would always pack Alumni Field, cause Alumni Field would hold 8,000. At this juncture, Veterans Memorial Stadium would hold 45,000. And by the way, we won the ballgame, I guess that was the greatest part. 3 of the kids that I recruited for Jackson State started in that game: Richard Lampkin started at quarterback, Joe Stevens started at guard, and Richard Caster was a wide receiver."

The 1967 Tigers were profiled by the New York Times in 2014. This game would pave the way for Walter Payton, Robert Brazile, Jackie Slater, and countless stars in blue and white.

"It's a great chapter for the Tiger program in that now we call Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium our stadium," Reed said. "It's our home."

