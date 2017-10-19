Randolph, Bell, & major champions highlight 2017 Sanderson commits

The PGA Tour returns to Jackson next week. The early commit list is out for the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Jackson Prep and Ole Miss' own Jonathan Randolph is in the field. He finished 2nd in Boise last month to clinch his Tour card for the 2018 season. Randolph also had a pair of top 20 finishes in 2017.

Germantown alum Ross Bell will make his PGA Tour debut. The Mississippi State Bulldog qualified by winning the 2017 Mississippi State Amateur.

A couple major champions are coming to the Country Club of Jackson. 2016 Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III is in the field, along with 2009 Masters champion Angel Cabrera, U.S. Open champ Retief Goosen, and former world number #1 Luke Donald.

The Sanderson Farms Championship starts next Thursday at CCJ.

You can view the entire commit list here: http://www.sandersonfarmschampionship.com/schedules-events/committed-players/

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.