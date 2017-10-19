Week 8 College Football in Mississippi: Kickoff times/TV info

Here's a listing of how you can watch every college football game involving Mississippi teams.
Week 8 - Saturday, October 21st
SEC3:00pm - Mississippi State vs. Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Online: ESPN3.com
6:15pm - Ole Miss vs. #24 LSU
- TV: ESPN
- Online: ESPN3.com
USM
6:00pm - Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech
- Twitter: Watch Stadium
SWAC
2:00pm: Alcorn State at #17 Grambling
- Online: SWAC Digital Network
2:00pm: Mississippi Valley vs. Virginia Lynchburg
- YouTube: MVSU Sports
6:00pm: Jackson State vs. Southern
- Online: JSU Tigers Livestream
D2
2:00pm: #19 Delta State vs. Valdosta State
- Online: GoStatesmen.com
3:00pm: Mississippi College vs. West Georgia
- Online: GoChoctaws.com
D3
1:00pm - Millsaps vs. Berry
- Online: GoMajors.com
6:00pm: Belhaven at #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor
- Online: CruAthletics.com
