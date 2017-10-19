Week 8 College Football in Mississippi: Kickoff times/TV info

Here's a listing of how you can watch every college football game involving Mississippi teams.

Week 8 - Saturday, October 21st

SEC

- TV: SEC Network

- Online: ESPN3.com

6:15pm - Ole Miss vs. #24 LSU

- TV: ESPN

- Online: ESPN3.com

USM

6:00pm - Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech

- Twitter: Watch Stadium

SWAC

2:00pm: Alcorn State at #17 Grambling

- Online: SWAC Digital Network

2:00pm: Mississippi Valley vs. Virginia Lynchburg

- YouTube: MVSU Sports

6:00pm: Jackson State vs. Southern

- Online: JSU Tigers Livestream

D2

2:00pm: #19 Delta State vs. Valdosta State

- Online: GoStatesmen.com

3:00pm: Mississippi College vs. West Georgia

- Online: GoChoctaws.com

D3

1:00pm - Millsaps vs. Berry

- Online: GoMajors.com

6:00pm: Belhaven at #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor

- Online: CruAthletics.com

