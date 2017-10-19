Brandon wins 36th match of 2017, advances to Class III Volleyball quarterfinals

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Thursday was opening serve in the MHSAA State Volleyball Playoffs. Brandon continued their stellar season, the Lady Bulldogs beat Pascagoula in straight sets to improve to 36-2. They will face Oak Grove in the Class III Quarterfinals.
MHSAA State Volleyball Playoffs - 1st Round
Brandon 3, Pascagoula 0 (Class III)
Clinton 3, Hernando 2 (Class III)
Pearl falls to Ocean Springs (Class III)
Northwest Rankin falls to Oxford (Class III)
Tupelo 3, Madison Central 1 (Class III)
Germantown 3, East Central 2 (Class II)
Vancleave 3, Ridgeland 0 (Class II)
Hattiesburg 3, Florence 0 (Class II)
McComb 3, Long Beach 0 (Class II)
St. Andrews 3, Kossuth 0 (Class I)
