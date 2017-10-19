Brandon wins 36th match of 2017, advances to Class III Volleyball quarterfinals

Thursday was opening serve in the MHSAA State Volleyball Playoffs. Brandon continued their stellar season, the Lady Bulldogs beat Pascagoula in straight sets to improve to 36-2. They will face Oak Grove in the Class III Quarterfinals.

MHSAA State Volleyball Playoffs - 1st Round

Brandon 3, Pascagoula 0 (Class III)

Clinton 3, Hernando 2 (Class III)

Pearl falls to Ocean Springs (Class III)

Northwest Rankin falls to Oxford (Class III)

Tupelo 3, Madison Central 1 (Class III)

Germantown 3, East Central 2 (Class II)

Vancleave 3, Ridgeland 0 (Class II)

Hattiesburg 3, Florence 0 (Class II)

McComb 3, Long Beach 0 (Class II)

St. Andrews 3, Kossuth 0 (Class I)

