Dress for Success celebrates 15 years of service in Mississippi

They help women at low points in their lives achieve economic independence.

Dress for Success Metro Jackson provides services to over 500 disadvantaged women in our community and the Mississippi Delta each year.

Women are taught about professional attire and get help with job skills. To celebrate 15 years of service three individuals and one group were honored Thursday night at the Little Black Dress Event at the Country Club of Jackson.

Among them Maggie Wade, presented with the Women of Strength Award, business leader, Jeff Good, musician, Jessie Primer III, and Women for Progress.

Our own Joy Redmond was one of the emcees.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved