Former Ole Miss, NBA star Justin Reed dies of cancer

Former Ole Miss and NBA star Justin Reed died of his battle with cancer.

Reed was battling spinal cancer.

The well-loved star played for the Rebels from 2000 to 2004, leading the SEC in scoring in his final season in Oxford.

He played for Ole Miss and was 5th on the school's all-time scoring list and 6th in rebounds.

Reed was the 2001 SEC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year. He was key on the best season in Rebel history.

The Celtics selected him in the 2nd Round of the 2004 NBA Draft.

Reed played four seasons in the NBA with Boston and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

RELATED: GoFundMe page set up for Justin Reed's fight against cancer

We will update this story when we get funeral arrangement and further details.