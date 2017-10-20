Arrest made in shooting on Cleveland Ave.

JPD has made an arrest in relation to the shooting that occurred on Cleveland Ave last Friday.

30-year old Willie M. Myles was charged today with aggravated assault.

On October 20th, Jackson Police investigated a shooting that occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Jones Ave near Cleveland Ave. A 21-year-old man was found lying near the corner suffering from wounds to the hand and leg.

Officers later learned that a black male suspect driving a blue vehicle, 2-door, pulled up to the victim at the corner, words were exchanged and multiple shots were fired by the suspect, striking the victim.The suspect was later identified as Myles.



The victim was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.



