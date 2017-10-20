Man shot near west Jackson intersection

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Jones Ave near Cleveland Ave. A 21-year-old man was found lying near the corner suffering from wounds to the hand and leg.

Officers later learned that a black male suspect driving a blue vehicle, possibly 2-door, pulled up to the victim at the corner, words were exchanged and multiple shots were fired by the suspect, striking the victim.



The victim was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still at large and his identity is still unknown at this time.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Jackson Police.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.



