Convict contacts victim's family from prison

Kennya Johnson of Crystal Springs was alarmed recently when her family was contacted by Jefferson County Correctional Facility inmate Ontario Rhymes on FaceboOK. Rhymes is serving a 20-year manslaughter sentence, in the shooting death of her son, Marzedrick Johnson, gunned down last year.

"I think it's sad it's not so much him having a phone but actually contacting some of the family members that's so disrespectful," said Kennya Johnson. " I know a phone is contraband; You're not supposed to have a phone in prison. I don't know what MDOC is running. I know that's not the kind of prison I know of."

Johnson says that Rhymes is going by the name Freetwn Laneboy on his FaceboOK profile, and he's posting selfies, claiming prison life is not so bad.

"On the texts, he's like what up cuz'? I've been trying to get at you, whats good? Then in the poses, you can see him posing like he's aging fine as wine, he living the jet life in prison. Like I said, my son's gone and we can't bring him back. I just don't think it's right," added Johnson.

We contacted Jefferson County Sheriff Peter Walker, and he said he would look into the possible inmate in possession of a cellphone immediately.

As for Kennya Johnson, she says she wants to just grieve her son's death, without being harassed from his shooter.

"I got 3 grandbabies here wondering when their daddy coming home and he's there posing on Facebook like it's ok," said Johnson. "I don't see the good in that."

The Mississippi Department of Corrections sent us the statement below:

"The Mississippi Department of Corrections has zero tolerance for contraband, including cell phones. Nevertheless, there is always someone trying to beat the system. Whenever we get complaints, we immediately investigate and take appropriate action. If the complaints are about an inmate housed at a private prison or regional, we work with the facility’s administrators to investigate the allegations. M.D.O.C. takes seriously complaints about inmates on Facebook via a cellphone. Victims’ voices matter to MDOC, And, we are always mindful to protect victims’ rights."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.