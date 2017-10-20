Free flu shots for Mississippi veterans

Veterans in Mississippi can get free flu shots Saturday, October 21st. The shots will be given by staff at the GV (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center beginning at 7a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

This is the first of the Veterans Drive Thru Flu Fairs at the VA hospital in Jackson. All veterans are welcome to stop by to get their annual flu vaccine. All that is required is a Veterans identification card.

Veterans can drive up, present their ID and get their flu shot at no charge.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved