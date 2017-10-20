Jackson Police looking for auto burglary suspect - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson Police looking for auto burglary suspect

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police would like your help in locating the man who stole the pickup truck pictured with this story. It was stolen from Twin Peaks on I-55 Friday afternoon.

The truck is a silver double cab Ford pickup. The suspect is also in on of the attached pictures.

If you have information that may help police, please call 601-960-1234.

