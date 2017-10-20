Lawmakers react to Mississippi Supreme Court's ruling on MAEP

Mississippi's high court is upholding the lower court's decision that the public education funding formula is not binding. The ruling says the legislature doesn't have an obligation to fully fund the formula that it created twenty years ago.

The funding formula MAEP or Mississippi Adequate Education Program has been a hot-button issue for years. But it wasn't until 2014 that 21 schools said they were tired of getting short-changed and sued the state. House Education Chairman John Moore is relieved to see the court say the formula isn't binding.



"It's always a burr in the saddle, if you will, to know that you have this issue that's out there," said Moore. "Especially when you as a leader, as part of the budget-writing process, you already know you're doing all you can do without doing a real damage to other agencies."



Some lawmakers had claimed a mandate from the court would've meant cutting other agencies' funding or raising taxes. Meanwhile, MAEP supporters maintain that lawmakers aren't fulfilling their responsibility each time they underfund the formula.



"It's unfortunate that the courts had to get involved to get the legislature to follow the laws it created," noted Representative Jay Hughes. "It's a political opinion and it gives coverage to the political people who are not in favor of public education. Quite simply, the people of Mississippi either need to wake or give up as it relates to public education. Because they're fighting a select group that wants to privatize it."



Former Governor Ronnie Musgrove was the attorney for the school districts and says he's disappointed but not surprised by the ruling.

