Vicksburg woman charged with man's stabbing death

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said a Vicksburg woman has been charged with the stabbing death of a man.

Pace said 28-year-old Christina Jones of Vicksburg has been charged with murder, in connection to the stabbing death of 29-year-old Anthony Turner of Warren County.

Officials say the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Friday. We're told authorities received a 911 call that a stabbing victim was being taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.

The driver and stabbing victim left a residence at 8000 Halls Ferry Road, and met up with an ambulance that was en route.

Pace says paramedics met with the victim in the parking lot of a business on Halls Ferry Road. Paramedics weren't able to revive Turner.

Sheriff Pace says reports show that Turner died from a stab wound to the chest.

