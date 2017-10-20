3 on the Road: The Curse of Dummy Mummy

In spite of the Old Capitol Museum archiving the story of Mississippi, one of its most popular artifacts has nothing to do with state history and is back on display for a limited time again this year.

The Old Capitol is the oldest building still standing in Jackson. And since its most recent restoration, the Old Capitol once again looks like it did when it was first built.

But in spite of the history that happened within its walls, in the early autumn, when the days start to grow shorter and the chilly winds start to howl, (well. In LOTS of years the chilly winds are howling by now, maybe not this year yet), but just before Halloween, history is set aside and attention is turned to the return of the Mummy.

The Director of the Old Capitol Museum, Lauren Miller, says the Mummy has been around for almost a century.

Well, the mummy came to the Department of Archives and History in the 20’s as part of an archeological collection," Lauren told us. "And she was originally thought to be an Egyptian princess. It was on display in the State Capitol until the Old Capitol was turned into the State History Museum and at the time, since it wasn’t part of Mississippi history, they decided not to display it and put it in storage.

But you can’t keep a good mummy down. Because In the decades when it was on display that creepy face was etched into the synapse of the memories of countless school children who saw it on field trips. Scared the gageebers out of them.

And ONE of them, Gentry Yeatman, in later years as a medical student, remembered the cast-aside mummy from his youth and at least wanted to give it the dignity of determining if it really was a she, or if it was perhaps it was a he. So in the 1960’s, the mummy was put on loan to him for further testing.

"And the x-rays showed it was indeed a fake," added Lauren.

What Gentry found, the “Dummy Mummy” as it has come to be known, was neither a he nor a she but paper mache and two by fours and a bunch of nails. Parts of a 1890s Milwaukee newspaper were found in its innards. It may be a fake. But it always draws a crowd around Halloween every year when Mississippi’s biggest trick is put on display at the Old Capitol.

The Mississippi Mummy is only there through Halloween Day. And admission is free to the Old Capitol Museum.

