A Mississippi Deputy Sheriff's good deed goes viral

A Warren County Deputy Sheriff's good deed is going viral on social media, thanks to a mother and son in Vicksburg. The family and sergeant are surprised the act of kindness is getting so much attention.

Sergeant Ford Emery doesn't have a Facebook page, yet the 30-year veteran has become an overnight social media sensation. Trish Younger and Keyshawn Younger posted a kind message about Emery that has now gone viral.

“It's also a good side and we don't see enough of that,” said Vicksburg Resident Trish Younger.

Over the weekend Keyshawn says he locked his keys in his truck.

“When I closed my door, I realized my keys were still sitting on top my seat," said Younger. "I was mad. That was the only set of keys I had.”

Mrs. Younger called the Warren County Sheriff's department for help. She says shortly after the call, Sergeant Ford Emery showed up with a smile and helping hand.

“They had a lot of things going on in Vicksburg, but after that long shift he came out to assist us," said Mrs. Younger. "He also stood out here and talked with Keyshawn about certain things he sees throughout the day and gave him some encouraging words.”

Mrs. Younger was so thankful for his service she took to social media to tell everyone about the sergeant’s good deed. She also talked about the importance of appreciating law enforcement for the job they do every day.

“We are all sticklers for social media and we stick a lot of foolishness on there," she said. "This particular thing I thought it was something awesome to use to make sure this officer gets this recognition.”

Three on your Side reached out to Sergeant Emery. He says he's pleased to hear the family would post an uplifting message about law enforcement. He also points out that the Warren County Sheriff's department prides itself on public service and connecting with the community.

