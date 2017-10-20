Brandon defeats Oak Grove 52-33 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Brandon defeats Oak Grove 52-33

Waverly McCarthy
Brandon defeats Oak Grove 52-33. 

Couple this win with Petal's loss to Meridian, the Bulldogs are now in second place in region 3-6A.

