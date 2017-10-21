Jerrion Ealy soars as Jackson Prep moves to 10-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jerrion Ealy soars as Jackson Prep moves to 10-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Jackson Prep stepped outside of MAIS on Friday, they left Columbus with a road win over New Hope.

The Patriots beat the Trojans 45 - 28 to move to 10-0 on the season.

