Scott Central puts 68 on the board to move to 10-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Scott Central puts 68 on the board to move to 10-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Scott Central entered Friday with 6 shutouts on the season. The Rebel offense fired on all cylinders, beating Pelahatchie 68-20 in a non district matchup.

SC moves to 10-0 on the season. They'll host 9-1 Philadelphia next week with the 2A Region 4 title on the line.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly