Brookhaven wins 8th straight game, Panthers rout Wingfield

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Brookhaven continued their winning streak on Friday. The Panthers routed Wingfield 48-12 at Hughes Field for their 8th straight victory.

Ole Brook improved to 8-1 overall, 5-0 in 5A Region 2.

