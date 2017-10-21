Madison Central beats Provine on homecoming - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Madison Central beats Provine on homecoming

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Madison Central used ground and pound on their way to a homecoming victory. The Jaguars ran the read option plenty in a 38-6 victory over Provine.

MC improves to 7-2 on the season, 4-1 in 6A Region 2.

