Pearl routs Jim Hill to move to 10-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
WWE superstar Tye Dillinger is known as the Perfect 10. The same can be said of Pearl. The Pirates routed Jim Hill 49-6 to move to 10-0 on the season.

It's their best start in program history. Pearl is 5-0 in 6A Region 3.

