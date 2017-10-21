Protesters rally at capitol steps to change state flag

The debate over the Mississippi Flag continued Saturday. Dozens of people crowded the steps of the State Capitol demanding the state flag be changed.

“The flag doesn't represent all of Mississippi. When it was established in 1894, the legislature was almost entirely white, and it only represented the confederate veterans,” says Petal resident Lisa Foster.

Mississippi is the last state to fly a flag with the Confederate battle emblem. Protesters say the flag symbolizes racism and hatred and it should not represent the Magnolia State .

Alvin Barnes, organizer for the demonstration says, “Anyone who says it doesn't symbolize hate just doesn't know his history. A flag that was flown on the side of Confederate soldiers who were fighting to uphold an oppressive system, that symbolizes hate and I just can't get around the fact,”.

Supporters for the flag say the state flag is a symbol of history and southern pride.

Governor Phil Bryant also refuses to remove the flag has said in the past that the decision to change the flag should be decided by Mississippi voters.

“I think citizens, voters nonvoters or whomever should get involved and contact your lawmakers. Reach out to people come to the State Capitol and just try your hardest to get your voice heard to get the flag down,” says Jackson Resident Jauan Knight.

