Millsaps falls to #20 Berry - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Millsaps put up a fight against the number 20 team in Division 3, but Berry stayed undefeated. The Vikings jumped out to a 23-0 lead, beating the Majors 37-22.

The guys in purple fall to 3-4 overall, 2-3 in SAA play.

